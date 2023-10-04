Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $169.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 12.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.