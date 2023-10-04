Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 88.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142,592 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.99. 119,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.52.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.