Quest Diagnostics Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the medical research company on Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $9.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.1 %

DGX opened at $121.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.52. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 49.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,413,000 after acquiring an additional 223,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.