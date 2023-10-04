Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Up 5.8%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 4,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 16,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Qurate Retail
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Reliable Growing Dividends Near Rock-Bottom Prices
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 5 Short Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts For Rebounds
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.