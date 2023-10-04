Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Up 5.8%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 4,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 16,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

