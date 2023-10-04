Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Shares Down 14.6%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18. 598,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 442% from the average session volume of 110,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Radius Gold Trading Down 17.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$16.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 24.98.

About Radius Gold

(Get Free Report)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.