ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $216.28 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00233686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015685 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.