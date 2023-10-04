Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $138.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.45%. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 115.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

