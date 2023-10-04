Relx (NYSE:RELX) Shares Gap Up to $33.31

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.31, but opened at $34.27. Relx shares last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 121,568 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($37.23) to GBX 3,200 ($38.68) in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Investec raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($25.38) to GBX 2,200 ($26.59) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,880.00.

Relx Trading Up 2.2 %

Relx Cuts Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Relx by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

