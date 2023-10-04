Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RPAY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.41.

RPAY traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 403,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,794. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $663.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. Repay has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $10.43.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Repay will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,831.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,174.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,831.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,396 shares of company stock worth $1,050,568. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,436,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after buying an additional 788,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Repay by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,651,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 382,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Repay by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,688 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Repay by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,048,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 569,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 125,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

