Ripio Credit Network Trading Up 2.7% This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $34,815.09 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00020983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00016139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,570.94 or 0.99991010 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00132375 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $34,218.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

