Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Sell Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 52.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Intel stock opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

