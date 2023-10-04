Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,298,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 111,790 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises about 4.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.67% of Ross Stores worth $257,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,790,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,441 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.46. 158,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $122.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.49.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

