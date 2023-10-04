Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $16.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.09. 85,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,953. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.78. The company has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

