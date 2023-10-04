Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 1.42% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 179.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 25,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,564,000 after buying an additional 68,850 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IXG traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,539. The firm has a market cap of $397.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $77.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.08.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.