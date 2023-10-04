Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.5% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $387.27. 676,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,098. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

