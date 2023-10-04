Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 3,600 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after buying an additional 28,812,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,295,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.06. The company had a trading volume of 355,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,343. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.4649 dividend. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.