Salomon & Ludwin LLC Takes $578,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.68. The company had a trading volume of 499,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,618. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.2091 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.



The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

