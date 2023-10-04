Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Gap Down to $21.43

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.43, but opened at $20.50. Sandy Spring Bancorp shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 25,934 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SASR shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $175.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.41 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

In related news, Director Craig A. Ruppert purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.86 per share, for a total transaction of $303,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,421.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 293,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,500,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 410.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

