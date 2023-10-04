Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Increased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 737,314 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,288,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. 1,255,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,675. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

