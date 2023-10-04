Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Lowered by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.68. 86,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

