Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,309 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.24% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $29,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,526 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,057,000 after buying an additional 265,343 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $511,229,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,156,000 after buying an additional 633,618 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

