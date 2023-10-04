Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,893,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SCHD opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.