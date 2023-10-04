Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $113.00 Average PT from Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday.

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $105.83 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $88.06 and a 12 month high of $123.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average is $109.16.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

(Get Free Report

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

See Also

