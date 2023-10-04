SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down to $43.95

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.95, but opened at $42.88. SEA shares last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 1,027,958 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. Citigroup cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bernstein Bank cut their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

SEA Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.23 and a beta of 1.67.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in SEA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 310,464 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $18,019,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at $617,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 4.5% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at $11,435,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

