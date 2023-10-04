Secret 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,696.66 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 32% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $11.63 million and approximately $3,696.66 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00041927 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00158850 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00048044 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00025515 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012367 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003602 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00407558 USD and is up 7.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,793.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.