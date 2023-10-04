Segment Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $21.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

