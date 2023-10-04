Segment Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after buying an additional 142,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $326,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.7 %

MAR opened at $190.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.25 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.32.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

