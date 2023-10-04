Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $223.64 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

