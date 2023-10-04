Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $548,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,767,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 280,997 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,277,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,515,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 838,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 147,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

