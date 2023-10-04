Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.59.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

