Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Purchased by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,407 shares during the period. Service Co. International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 1.10% of Service Co. International worth $107,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 15.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.58. 163,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,711. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $54.16 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCI

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,912,676.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.