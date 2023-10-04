ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Raised by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1,425.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 233.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,963. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,963. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,337. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $5.36 on Wednesday, reaching $546.60. 185,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $568.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.22. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.99, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

