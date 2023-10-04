SES AI (NYSE:SES) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 405,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 769,095 shares.The stock last traded at $2.16 and had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

The company has a market cap of $793.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SES AI news, CTO Yongkyu Son sold 137,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $293,375.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 583,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,626.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SES AI news, CTO Yongkyu Son sold 137,735 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $293,375.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 583,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,626.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 208,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $444,765.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,804.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,240 shares of company stock worth $933,069. Company insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SES AI by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SES AI by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

