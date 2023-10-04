Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.26.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.86. 636,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.99. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

