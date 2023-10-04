Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Increases By 6.5%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of AIH stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.78.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, including minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, which include laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

