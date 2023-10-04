Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Increases By 6.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNCM traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,917. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

