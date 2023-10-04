Short Interest in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expands By 8.8%

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 916,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $1,888,524.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $1,888,524.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,744. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 44.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,587. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.43.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.