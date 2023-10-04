Short Interest in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Drops By 6.4%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,300 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bird Global
In other news, Director John Ivan Bitove acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Bird Global
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bird Global by 274.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,200 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Bird Global by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,846,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 266,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bird Global by 316.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150,333 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bird Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ArchPoint Investors acquired a new position in Bird Global during the first quarter worth about $106,000.
Bird Global Stock Down 7.3 %
Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bird Global had a negative net margin of 45.28% and a negative return on equity of 793.84%. The company had revenue of $48.33 million during the quarter.
Bird Global Company Profile
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bird Global
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.