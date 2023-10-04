Short Interest in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Drops By 6.4%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,300 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bird Global

In other news, Director John Ivan Bitove acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Bird Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bird Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bird Global by 274.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,200 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Bird Global by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,846,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 266,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bird Global by 316.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150,333 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bird Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ArchPoint Investors acquired a new position in Bird Global during the first quarter worth about $106,000.

Bird Global Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE BRDS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 17,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,385. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. Bird Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.69.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bird Global had a negative net margin of 45.28% and a negative return on equity of 793.84%. The company had revenue of $48.33 million during the quarter.

Bird Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.