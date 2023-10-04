Short Interest in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Rises By 10.9%

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 32,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAER. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in the first quarter worth $154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 4.6 %

BAER stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. Bridger Aerospace Group has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

Bridger Aerospace Group ( NASDAQ:BAER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.