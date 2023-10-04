Short Interest in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Expands By 6.2%

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 286,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 22.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,692,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,942,715.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI makes up approximately 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 2.48% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

BFRG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 39,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,273. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. Bullfrog AI has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

