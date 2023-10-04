Short Interest in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM) Drops By 6.1%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (NASDAQ:CLSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSM remained flat at $19.66 during trading hours on Wednesday. 739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,166. The firm has a market cap of $133.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02. Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 259.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,887 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,337,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,555 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 96,186 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,390,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF (CLSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its moderate risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Moderate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.