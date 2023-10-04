Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Expands By 6.3%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadiz

In related news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,713,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,855,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott S. Slater acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,583.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,713,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,855,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,000 in the last ninety days.

Cadiz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZIP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. 2,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

Cadiz Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.31%.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

