Short Interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Rises By 10.8%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 51,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ CSTE opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.61). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $143.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
CSTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Caesarstone from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.
