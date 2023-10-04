Short Interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Rises By 10.8%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 51,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. Caesarstone has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.61). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $143.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Caesarstone

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesarstone by 35.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 90.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 60,894 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caesarstone by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 407,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

CSTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Caesarstone from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

