Short Interest in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Increases By 11.2%

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,200 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 541,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

CWT opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.45.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.74). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $194.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,403,000. Finally, Northstar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

