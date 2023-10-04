Short Interest in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Grows By 8.9%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 30,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cano Health by 11,402.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 5,442,581 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its stake in Cano Health by 1,847.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 4,290,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cano Health by 133.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at $3,661,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 4th quarter worth $3,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CANO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 948,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,160. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $146.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Cano Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $766.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CANO. Citigroup cut Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cano Health

About Cano Health

(Get Free Report)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.