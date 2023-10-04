Short Interest in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expands By 10.7%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.01.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.53. The company had a trading volume of 454,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,929. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average of $102.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.