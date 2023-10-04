Short Interest in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Decreases By 5.7%

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,982,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,479,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,162,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,225,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCA traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,039. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Company Profile

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

