Short Interest in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Declines By 6.3%

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 10,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Catalent Stock Down 2.4 %

CTLT traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $42.91. 121,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Catalent

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $92,242.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Catalent news, Director Michelle R. Ryan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,910.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $92,242.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $2,784,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $619,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $16,290,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $7,805,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

