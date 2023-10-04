Short Interest in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Declines By 5.2%

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 6,680,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.35 on Wednesday, hitting $265.62. 259,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.57. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $172.71 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

