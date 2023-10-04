Short Interest in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Decreases By 6.8%

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 228,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the second quarter worth about $199,770,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNA traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $38.14. 15,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

